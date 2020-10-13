Official Decision Made On Bills vs. Titans Game Tonight

At long last, the Tennessee Titans appear set to return to the football field. The team will play tonight’s rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills, barring any last-second setbacks.

The Titans became the first NFL team to deal with a widespread COVID-19 outbreak. 22 members of the franchise reportedly tested positive after the team’s Week 3 game. The team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week had to be pushed until Week 7. This week’s Buffalo Bills game was also impacted.

Due to positive tests late this week, Tennessee’s facility had to be shut down once again. Luckily, it sounds like everyone has been cleared to proceed over the last few days.

Tonight we get a rare Tuesday night football game between the two undefeated division leaders. It will be interesting to see if the Titans have any signs of rust after a long break, during much of which the team couldn’t meet in person without violating NFL a protocols.

The #Titans had no new positives from Monday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. Game on tonight against the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

The Tennessee Titans situation, along with the postponement of the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos game in Week 6, has led to pretty significant scheduling shifts throughout the league.

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 game, which was set for Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. That game will now take place on Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m ET.

Tonight’s game will be played at 7 p.m. ET. CBS will have the coverage.

[Tom Pelissero]