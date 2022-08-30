Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Tennessee's other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and running back Trenton Cannon

The 249th of 256 players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Woodside spent the last two seasons as Tannehill's understudy in Tennessee. He didn't see any meaningful playing time and has yet to throw a pass in his NFL career.

Woodside scrambled for a game-winning nine-yard touchdown run in the Titans' final preseason game, but Willis ran for 79 yards in the same contest. The third-round pick flaunted considerable potential throughout the summer to earn the second-string assignment, assuming the Titans don't acquire another reserve before Week 1.

Pelissero said Woodside is likely to rejoin Tennessee's practice squad if he clears waivers. Teams can sign up to 16 players on the practice squad starting Wednesday.