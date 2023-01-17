Tennessee Titans Reportedly Decide On New General Manager

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found their next general manager.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon.

A former star running back at Florida, Carthon played three seasons in the NFL before joining the Atlanta Falcons as a scout in 2008. He worked as the Rams' Director of player personnel from 2012 to 2016 before beginning his 49ers tenure.

The Titans fired Jon Robinson during his seventh season as their GM. They finished each of his full six seasons with a winning record and led the AFC South at 7-5 before dismissing him in November.

Tennessee proceeded to lose the next five games, including a Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars that decided the division winner.

Carthon will look to revamp an offense that accrued the third-fewest total yards and averaged 17.5 points per game in 2022. Wide receiver especially remains an area of improvement following Robinson's questionable decision to trade A.J. Brown last offseason.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Tennessee will send San Francisco 2023 and 2024 third-round picks as compensation.