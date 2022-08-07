Terrell Owens Dispute Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens had a scary confrontation with a neighbor earlier this week.

Owens got into it with a neighbor while driving through his neighborhood earlier in the week.

Video of the altercation went viral on social media.

NFL fans are happy to see that the situation didn't escalate into something worse.

"That Terrell Owens video is mad, she really said “you’re a black man approaching a white woman”like he committed a crime doing that. Knew it was only a matter of time before she pulled the white Karen tears out," one fan wrote.

"I’m so glad a woman came to defend Terrell Owens with that Karen. To hear her say “your a black man approaching a white woman”…shows that times haven’t changed and these people still hate us. They still on they “Emmett Till” s---," one fan added.

"I just watched the Terrell Owens video with the Karen and the police officer said to him "those just words" when the woman falsely accused him of coming after her. What the officer doesn't get is Karens weaponize their words all the time and are believed. It darn near attempted.." another fan added.

Thankfully Owens is OK.