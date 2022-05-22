Terrell Owens 'Guarantees' 40 Time: NFL World Reacts

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the National Football League in several years, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver believes he is still as fast as anyone.

"I guarantee you, I can run under a 4.5," Owens guaranteed.

NFL fans would like to see it.

"I'm taking the over," one fan tweeted.

"I bet he still can," one fan added.

"Crazy how he’s in his late 40’s about to be 50 is still so in shape and running a 4.4," another fan added on Twitter.

Few wide receivers in NFL history, if any, have been as physically impressive as Terrell Owens.

I wouldn't bet against him.