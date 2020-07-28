The Spun

Terrell Owens Has A Message For Deion Sanders

A closeup of Terrell Owens at practice.GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFL legend Deion Sanders is confident he can out-run Terrell Owens in the 40-yard dash if the two were to race today. T.O. isn’t buying it.

Owens recently raced Chiefs star WR Tyreek Hill in the 40-yard dash. Hill got the win. But the 46-year-old Owens came surprisingly close beating the Kansas City receiver in the race.

Of course, now some are calling for Owens to come out of retirement. That’s highly unlikely to happen. But Deion Sanders has an idea on how he can get Owens in another race.

The legendary NFL CB thinks he can also beat Owens in the 40-yard dash.

“I’d get T.O. If we’re talking 40 [yard dash], I’d get T.O. I call it NM speed,” Sanders told Barstool Sports. “Next man, I’m just gonna be the next man. If the next man is a 4.6, I’m gonna be a 4.5. . . . One step better than the next man.”

Terrell Owens has heard Deion Sanders’ latest hot take. T.O. wants to put the speed to the test. The formal NFL receiver has challenged “Prime Time” to a 40-yard dash.

“Hey Prime!!….If that’s a challenge, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! I’m the NM(Next Man)!! Let’s give the people what they want,” Owens wrote on Twitter. 

There’s no doubt a 40-yard dash race between T.O. and Prime Time would draw a massive audience.

Something tells us Owens would win considering he almost beat out Tyreek Hill just a week or two ago.


