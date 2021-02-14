Terrell Owens Has Brutally Honest Comment On The Hall Of Fame

Former superstar Terrell Owens is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his beef with the institution and its voters lives on.

Owens had to wait a couple of years to get into the Hall of Fame. If it hadn’t been for a timely intervention from the late sportswriter Terez Paylor, it still might not have happened.

Owens did not travel to Canton for his induction ceremony in 2018. In an interview with Newsday’s Bob Glauber this weekend, the accomplished wide receiver reiterated that he won’t be making the trip any time soon.

It seems that Owens’ issue remains with the voting system, which kept him out initially. This year, former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson made the cut on his first try, which Owens thinks isn’t fair to other receivers who are still waiting their turn.

“This past weekend was a further indication of why I wouldn’t go,” Owens told Glauber. “No disrespect to anybody that got in, but I just don’t understand the process. Calvin Johnson got in [on the first ballot]. This has nothing to do with Calvin himself. The guy was a beast. But there’s no justification when you have [receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne] that have done equal or greater things.”

Johnson did not put up the stats that Holt or Wayne did, largely because he only played nine seasons. On talent alone, he deserves to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, but his overall resume is emptier than some guys who are not enshrined.

Owens isn’t the only Hall of Fame wideout who took issue with Johnson’s first ballot selection. Cris Carter sung Megatron’s praises recently, but also pointed out that he didn’t have the numerical accomplishments of others at the position.