Terrell Owens Picks A Side: NFL World Reacts

Terrell Owens played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, but he had one clear rooting interest on Sunday night.

The former All-Pro wide receiver, who made a Super Bowl with the Eagles and had some great years with the Cowboys, was rooting for Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, on Sunday evening.

"14 unanswered points!! Let’s Go @Eagles !!! Don’t @ me either Cowboys fans!! 😂I’m riding with my guy @JalenHurts and @1kalwaysopen_," he tweeted.

Cowboys fans aren't loving that.

"If TO can forgive Philly fans for doing him dirty after literally breaking his leg and coming back in record time to play… I guess we all can," one fan wrote.

"TO staying in Philly longer will always be the biggest sports what if to me," one fan added.

"Smh!!! Not my favorite player anymore," another fan admitted.

"Cool, cool, cool TO, just stay on that side when the Philly collapse comes. A whole lotta ways to cheer for players you like, former players do it all the time, but you tagged the Eagles for a reason, so cool…stay with the Eagles," another fan admitted.

The two NFC East rivals will meet in a rematch on Christmas Eve later this year.