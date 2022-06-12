Terrell Owens Reacts To Viral Moment: NFL World Reacts

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former NFL star wide receiver Terrell Owens does not appear to be a fan of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

But the former NFL star wide receiver certainly enjoyed the viral "First Take" clip featuring Smith earlier this week. NBA players turned analysts JJ Redick and CJ McCollum had their way with Smith during a segment.

Clips of the segment went viral on social media.

Owens certainly enjoyed it.

"So glad these guy are seeing what has been transpiring for so long and that’s so obvious with this guy," he tweeted.

"JJ and CJ won't be on that show anymore. SAS wields the power at ESPN and got made a fool of today!!" one fan joked.

"Nobody think Stephen a Smith speaking from the know. You players are too sensitive. It's tv show he suppose give his opinion and I along with a lot of public that don't play think players sitting games is wrong," another fan suggested.

"None of these media guys truly know what they’re talking about. I’m still convinced they make up stories with “anonymous sources” solely so they can spend a segment debating whatever dumb fantasy hypothetical situation they want to talk about," one fan added.

Who do you side with - TO or Stephen A?