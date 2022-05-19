Terrell Owens Reveals How Fast He Could Run The 40 Right Now

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 07: Terrell Owens #81 of the Zappers in action against the Beasts during the first half during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Four on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Even at 48 years of age, Terrell Owens is still playing competitive football. The NFL Hall of Famer is part of the Fan Controlled Football League.

T.O. continues to maintain he can still contribute at the NFL level, even going so far as to reportedly reach out to Andy Reid about playing for the Chiefs last season.

In a new interview, Owens also guaranteed he can crack 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

It should be noted that as of two years ago, T.O. was reportedly still running sub-4.5 in the 40, so this statement might not be as outlandish as it seems.

Despite the fact he remains a freak athlete, Owens' NFL dreams are over, barring a stunning turn of events. He hasn't played in the league since 2010 and was last in camp with a team in 2012.

These days, you can catch him suiting up for the Knights of Degen, who recently acquired Owens in a trade.