Terrell Owens Sounds Off On HOF: NFL World Reacts

GEORGETOWN, KY - JULY 31: Terrell Owens #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals is pictured during the Bengals training camp at Georgetown College on July 31, 2010 in Georgetown, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but that doesn't mean the legendary wide receiver loves Canton, Ohio.

The longtime NFL wide receiver sounded off on the state of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, echoing comments made by the legendary Deion Sanders.

Owens believes the Pro Football Hall of Fame has gotten too lenient with its members.

"Facts!! 💯 I feel the SAME WAY. And half of them couldn’t even look at me or speak to me when I was there last weekend. I made it a point to let #DanDouts know how and what I felt about him and negative comments about me when I was nominated and didn’t make it 2016 & 2017," TO wrote.

Many fans agree with T.O.

"That you weren’t 1st ballot made me lose some respect for the process. There’s some ballers out there still waiting. Some guys getting in just cause media likes them," one fan wrote.

"Everybody knows your a first ballot guy TO," another fan added.

"the fact u werent 1st ballot says all u need to kno about the HOF voters. a bunch of bias bozos," another fan added.

Are you on T.O. and Deion Sanders' side?