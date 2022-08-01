Terrelle Pryor Suspension Trending: NFL World Reacts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With the suspension ruling in for Deshaun Watson, NFL fans and reporters are bringing up past punishment decisions from the league.

Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension, which is seen as pretty light by most.

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor was once suspended for five games for getting free tattoos...

"The NFL suspended Terrelle Pryor 5 games for free tattoos he received at Ohio State. More than two dozen accusations of sexual assault, harassment and improper behavior will get you about the same thing in the NFL, apparently. Look forward to all those "we care about women" PSAs," Myron Medcalf tweeted.

Fans are taking to social media to weigh in.

"More evidence Dan Snyder will go nowhere. NFL cares less about women than I do about European Cricket Leagues," one fan tweeted.

"Between Ohio State and NFL has there ever been a footballer railroaded this hard on both levels?" another fan added.

"If we're going to do apples to oranges comparisons, can we at least make them under the same CBA?" Ben Axelrod pointed out.

Regardless, the Deshaun Watson six-game suspension decision is going to face a lot of scrutiny.

Now, it's on the NFL to decide if it wants to appeal the ruling.