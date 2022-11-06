Terrible Aaron Rodgers Throw Shows How Bad He's Been Today

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

When's the last time you've seen Aaron Rodgers play this poorly in an NFL game?

This might be the most embarrassing performance of his career on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers has thrown three backbreaking interceptions against the Detroit Lions.

One Rodgers throw shows how bad he's been.

The Packers quarterback drastically under-threw one of his wide receivers against the Lions.

The football ended up getting tipped by the Lions defender. If the right throw was made, it could've been a touchdown for the Packers offense.

Rodgers is typically as precise as they come, but today, he's been wildly off his game.

"Rodgers has had lows before, some of them have lasted weeks or months and been fixed, but he just bricks lots of throws downfield right now and it's as bad as I've ever seen from him. This is a rough watch. Not gonna happen for them this year," NFL reporter Kevin Clark tweeted.

The Packers are currently trailing the Lions, 15-6, on Sunday afternoon.