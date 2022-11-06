Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays.
The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though.
When talking about the Seahawks vs. Cardinals running game, Bradshaw said:
"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something," the FOX analyst said.
Yikes.
Suicide, of course, is not something to joke about, especially on television.
Thankfully, Bradshaw's colleagues handled his comments pretty well on Sunday morning.
The legendary NFL quarterback revealed earlier this year that he's been battling cancer.