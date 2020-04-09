Terry Bradshaw Names 3 QBs ‘Better’ Than Tom Brady

When football fans are asked who’s the greatest quarterback of all-time, the most popular answer is Tom Brady. Well, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw isn’t so sure that’s the correct answer.

Bradshaw has quite the legacy in the NFL as well, but everyone would rank Brady above him. However, the four-time Super Bowl champion believes there are a few quarterbacks from past generations that deserve to be ranked higher than Brady.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Bradshaw listed three quarterbacks that he’d take over Brady. All three were from previous eras in the NFL.

“He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years,” Bradshaw told 93.7 The Fan’s “Cook and Joe Show” on Thursday. “Is he better than Roger Staubach? No! Is he better than Dan Fouts? No! Dan Marino? No!”

Terry Bradshaw Says Dan Fouts Was Better Than Tom Brady, TB12's Not The GOAT https://t.co/cbKoRf132g — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2020

This is a pretty controversial list from Bradshaw, who clearly doesn’t think Brady is the greatest to ever play.

Marino is often thought of as one of the best quarterbacks in league history, but ranking Fouts and Staubach over Brady is a stretch.

Considering the fact that Brady uses any negative thing said about him as motivation, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he plasters Bradshaw’s comments on a bulletin board in his new mansion.

