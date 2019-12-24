Redskins Insider Provides Update On Rookie WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Redskins were dealt a few blows to their offense this past weekend against the New York Giants. Not only did Dwayne Haskins leave due to an ankle injury, but Terry McLaurin developed concussion-like symptoms after the game.

McLaurin has been very productive this season for the Redskins. What makes his rookie campaign so impressive is that he’s played with three different quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

With the regular season finale only a few days away, the Redskins may have to face the Dallas Cowboys without their top offensive weapon.

Per ESPN reporter John Keim, the Redskins will re-evaluate McLaurin on Thursday because he remains in concussion protocol.

Receiver Terry McLaurin is in the concussion protocol. He suffered an injury after a late catch Sunday. He will be re-evaluates Thursday. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 24, 2019

It would make sense for the Redskins to sit out Terry McLaurin for the final game of the season, especially since the team isn’t fighting for a playoff berth.

McLaurin has 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Breaking the 1,000 yard receiving mark would be special, but it’s important that Washington values his long-term potential more than anything else.

We’ll know more about McLaurin’s status on Thursday, when the Redskins return to practice. Until then, it’s hard to tell whether or not he’ll play in Week 17.

