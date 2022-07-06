Terry McLaurin Makes His Opinion On Carson Wentz Very Clear

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz could finally provide Terry McLaurin some quarterback stability in Washington.

The wide receiver has flourished during his three seasons with the Commanders despite watching multiple signal-callers come and go. McLaurin, fresh off signing a three-year extension worth up to $71 million, will now catch passes from Wentz in 2022.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), the 26-year-old called Wentz "a very personal guy." Although McLaurin was away from the team while negotiating his new deal, he said he still communicated with his new quarterback.

"We’ve connected on a very personal level since he’s gotten here," McLaurin said. "And even throughout the process, he was reaching out to me, checking in on me. I was asking how practice was going and things like that. And that’s why I can’t wait to get out there and start throwing with him, because now we get to put the football together and we get to start to form that connection on the field. But personally, I’m really excited to see what he does."

Having witnessed his former NFC East foe in action with the Philadelphia Eagles, McLaurin added that Wentz doesn't receive his proper recognition.

"And his toughness in the pocket, I don’t think a lot of people give him enough credit — he stands back there until the last moment, which really helps receivers get that extra separation or that time to finish their routes off," McLaurin said.

McLaurin earned a considerable raise after recording 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 77 catches last season. While he said he's "had fun" with all of his former quarterbacks, he's "really excited" to team up with Wentz given his ability to throw downfield.