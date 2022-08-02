Texans Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are looking at a wide receiver who has played his entire career in the AFC South.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chester Rogers had a scheduled visit with the Texans on Monday evening.

The undrafted free agent spent his first four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where Rogers compiled 1,221 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Rogers signed with the Miami Dolphins before the 2020 season, but he got released before Week 1. While he didn't play at all that year despite joining the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, Rogers caught 30 of 43 targets for 301 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee last season.

At 6'0" and 184 pounds, Rogers could fill some slot reps for a limited Texans receiving corps. Nobody beyond Brandin Cooks reached 35 catches or 500 receiving yards in 2021.

Houston likely envisioned John Metchie III taking on a meaningful role during his rookie season. However, the second-round pick announced that he was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and will likely miss the season.