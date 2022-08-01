Texans Cut Veteran Quarterback On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have parted ways with a veteran quarterback on Monday.

Houston announced on Monday that veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan has been released.

Hogan, a 2016 NFL Draft pick, was signed by the Texans earlier this offseason to provide depth.

However, Hogan has recently been viewed as the team's No. 4 quarterback, so the Texans released him to open up a roster spot moving forward.

Hogan was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

The Texans are expected to start Davis Mills at quarterback.