Texans Cut Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Houston Texans have parted ways with a veteran quarterback on Monday.
Houston announced on Monday that veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan has been released.
Hogan, a 2016 NFL Draft pick, was signed by the Texans earlier this offseason to provide depth.
However, Hogan has recently been viewed as the team's No. 4 quarterback, so the Texans released him to open up a roster spot moving forward.
Hogan was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford.
The Texans are expected to start Davis Mills at quarterback.