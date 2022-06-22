Texans Tight End Has Extremely Bold Goal For 2022 Season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Pharaoh Brown is ready to break out this season.

The tight end took on a bigger role for the Houston Texans last year, starting 12 of 15 games and setting careers highs in catches (23) and receiving yards (171). Per Pro Football Reference, his snap count on offense spiked from 271 to 605 during his second season with the team.

According to Texans Daily's Cole Thompson, Brown has lofty aspirations for 2022.

"The game has just slowed down, understanding all the fine-line details," Brown said. "That's going to help me be an All-Pro this year."

Brown has already played for three teams in five years, and Lovie Smith will represent his fourth different Texans head coach. But the 28-year-old is excited to work with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who has prioritized tight ends at past stops.

"History shows that this has been a very tight end-friendly offense everywhere Pep has been: Stanford, Colts, at Michigan," Brown said. "I don’t think the trend will change. It’s a great opportunity for me and Brevin [Jordan]."

In 2014, Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener each scored eight touchdowns in Hamilton's offense. But neither reached All-Pro heights. As Brown alluded to, he also could share targets with Jordan, who secured 20 of 28 looks for 178 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

Travis Kelce has made the first or second All-Pro team in each of the last six seasons, and Mark Andrews is a top contender to defend last year's first-team designation. A healthy George Kittle would also enter the conversation.

Brown joining those elite tight ends is certainly a stretch, but you can't blame him for aiming high.