Texans Wide Receiver Carted Off The Field At Practice

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans might have been dealt a significant injury blow on Tuesday morning.

Texans wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice.

The fifth-year NFL wideout out of Penn State has reportedly suffered a right knee injury.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson has more on the troubling development.

"DaeSean Hamilton is coming off torn ACL last year," Wilson said. "He is being helped to cart to take him off the field."

Hamilton spent the first three years of his NFL career playing for the Broncos. He caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns during that span.

Hamilton signed with the Texans last year, but had a quick setback when suffering a torn ACL in May.

"With his future as a Denver Bronco already seemingly headed for a conclusion, DaeSean Hamilton's 2021 season might well have been ended before it began. Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday," NFL.com reported last year.

Hopefully this isn't as serious an injury, but the early indication isn't good.

The Texans might soon be in the market for some wide receiver depth.