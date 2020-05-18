Texas Announces Decision On Return Of Professional Sports

First it was New York, then California. Now, Texas is the latest state to make a decision on the return of professional sports. Like the first two, Texas’ decision offers an optimistic outlook that plenty of sports fans will be happy to hear.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday the state’s entering of Phase 2 – a phase designed to allow a “further reopening of business.” Apart of that reopening also allows sports to return.

Gov. Abbot announced professional sports can return starting May 31st. This, of course, likely doesn’t permit fan attendance as social distancing guidelines are still encouraged and even required in some states. But the potential return of professional sports can happen in a matter of weeks – at least in Texas.

Other states may still hold out a bit longer until normal activities resume, meaning Texas will likely still have to wait as well. Nonetheless, this is a big step for the eventual return of professional sports.

It’s going to be a bit tricky in regards to how sports leagues operate in the coming weeks and months. Texas hasn’t been impacted much by the COVID-19 outbreak. More densely populated states have been dealt far worse, though, and may need more time to open things back up.

Another concern is a possible re-surge in coronavirus cases when states do decide to return to normal. But we’ll have to wait and see if that takes place or not.

Either way, Texas, California and New York all moved a step closer in allowing professional sports to return.