Texas Announces How Many Fans Will Be Allowed At Pro Sports

On Thursday afternoon, Texas governor Greg Abbott revised major decision about fan attendance at professional sporting events.

According to a report from ESPN, will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have spectators. However, the number of spectators at those events will be strictly monitored.

Professional sporting events can resume play in June, but fan attendance will be limited to 25-percent. One caveat should be noted – this is for “outdoor” stadiums, according to the report.

It’s unclear how this will impact the Houston Texans when the NFL season officially kicks off in September. With a few months left until then, there is still plenty of time for change.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a revised order: not only will professional sports leagues be allowed to resume play in June, but outdoor stadiums will be allowed to host fans up to 25% of their capacity. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 28, 2020

In just a few weeks, Texas plans to host the first event of the PGA Tour’s restart.

Play is scheduled to kick off in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans will reportedly not be allowed at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the tournament.

However, given the new order from governor Greg Abbott it’s unclear if the PGA will decide to let fans at the tournament. It’s a great sign for sports fans who have been waiting for sports to come back – live in-person and on TV.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning gave fans a taste of sports over the weekend when they took down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match” on Sunday afternoon.