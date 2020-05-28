The Spun

Texas Announces How Many Fans Will Be Allowed At Pro Sports

A general view of the Houston Texans stadium.HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Texas governor Greg Abbott revised major decision about fan attendance at professional sporting events.

According to a report from ESPN, will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have spectators. However, the number of spectators at those events will be strictly monitored.

Professional sporting events can resume play in June, but fan attendance will be limited to 25-percent. One caveat should be noted – this is for “outdoor” stadiums, according to the report.

It’s unclear how this will impact the Houston Texans when the NFL season officially kicks off in September. With a few months left until then, there is still plenty of time for change.

In just a few weeks, Texas plans to host the first event of the PGA Tour’s restart.

Play is scheduled to kick off in June with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans will reportedly not be allowed at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth for the tournament.

However, given the new order from governor Greg Abbott it’s unclear if the PGA will decide to let fans at the tournament. It’s a great sign for sports fans who have been waiting for sports to come back – live in-person and on TV.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning gave fans a taste of sports over the weekend when they took down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match” on Sunday afternoon.

