Texas Mayor Wants To Get Another NFL Franchise

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 24: Taco Charlton #97 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle against Joe Webb #5 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but is Dallas big enough for two NFL franchises?

Eric Johnson, the mayor of Dallas, certainly thinks so. Last week, Johnson, who has held office since 2019, responded to a prompt tweet from the NFL on CBS account asking which city the league should pick for an expansion team.

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams," Johnson wrote. "Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

Can't fault Johnson for trying here. His points make a compelling case, but as Fan Nation's Mike Fisher points out, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be the biggest impediment to the Dallas area getting a second NFL team.

"We can promise you the Jerry Jones family has no interest in "sharing'' the Cowboys audience in DFW, let alone in Texas," Fisher wrote. "Ever consider why San Antonio doesn't have a team? Maybe it's because San Antonio fans are already Cowboys fans, and the Dallas franchise likes to keep it that way."

It should be noted that Johnson has specifically called for an AFC team to be located in Southern Dallas, which would theoretically make the expansion franchise less direct competition for the Cowboys.

However, that probably won't be enough for the Joneses. Don't hold your breath on DFW being a two-team town.