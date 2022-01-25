There will be a handful of coaching changes this offseason in the NFL, which means the list for highest-paid coaches in the league might look different fairly soon.

At the top of the list is Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. He makes roughly $12 million per season. Right behind him on the list is Pete Carroll of the Seahawks.

Interestingly enough, the third and fourth-highest salaries on the list belong to two coaches who aren’t expected to be in the NFL next season.

Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders, and it’s probably unlikely we’ll see him coaching anytime soon. Saints head coach Sean Payton, meanwhile, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the top 10 includes a handful of elite coaches, like Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Sean McVay.

Only one coach ranked in the top 10 for salaries hasn’t been to a Super Bowl. That coach is none other than Matt Rhule of the Panthers.

Top 10 #NFL Head Coach Salaries: 1. B Belichick: $12M

2. P Carroll: $11M

3. J Gruden: $10M (fired)

4. S Payton: $9.8M (retired)

5. J Harbaugh: $9M

6. S McVay: $8.5M

6t. M Rhule: $8.5M

7t. A Reid: $8M

7t. M Tomlin: $8M

7t. B Arians: $8M *All but one have been to or won the SB. — Panthers Culture (@PanthersCulture) January 25, 2022

Rhule signed a seven-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers during the 2020 offseason. So far, he hasn’t lived up to the hype.

We’ll see if this list drastically changes before the 2022 season.