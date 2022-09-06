The 10 Schools With The Most NFL Players This Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: Jordan Jefferson #9 and the Louisiana State University Tigers line up against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has turned Alabama's football program into a factory for future NFL stars.

As the 2022 season nears its commencement, ESPN's Field Yates tracked the colleges currently boasting the most NFL players on active 53-man rosters. Unsurprisingly, the Crimson Tide lead the pack.

LSU and Ohio State trail close behind at 53 and 51 players, respectively.

Those Alabama alums feature a handful of stars. Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, Jonathan Allen, C.J. Mosely, and Najee Harris are among the many flourishing pros who once played for Nick Saban.

Evan Neal leads the seven Alabama players drafted this year, but four (Jameson Williams, Christian Harris, John Metchie III, and Brian Robinson Jr.) aren't included in this count since they're not active. Bryce Young and Will Anderson will likely give the SEC powerhouse two more NFL standouts next year.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson should continue to make Baton Rouge proud for a long time. Two former Tigers (Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry) are returning home to play for the New Orleans Saints, and Odell Beckham Jr. can add to this tally of active LSU players when returning from a torn ACL.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were among the six Buckeyes drafted this year. They'll join the Bosa brothers, Ezekiel Elliott, Terry McLaurin, and many more former OSU legends in the NFL.

Georgia and Notre Dame round out the top five, followed by Penn State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida, and Iowa.