This offseason has been entertaining to say the least, as the entire landscape of the NFL has changed over the course of a few months. For example, the New England Patriots will no longer be led by Tom Brady.

Face-to-face meetings and physicals were tough to come by this offseason, but it didn’t stop front offices from spending millions of dollars to improve their rosters. Although most of the top players to hit the open market this year have found new homes, there are still talented options available for the taking.

ESPN insider Field Yates revealed an “all-offense” team for the top available players in free agency. At the top of the list is none other than Cam Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers a little less than two months ago.

Other notable offensive players that remain free agents include Devonta Freeman, Taylor Gabriel, Lamar Miller, Jason Peters, Paul Richardson and Delanie Walker.

Here’s the full list from Yates that includes the best 11 offensive free agents available:

Free agent "all-offense" team:

QB: Cam Newton

RB: Devonta Freeman, Lamar Miller

WR: Taylor Gabriel, Paul Richardson

TE: Delanie Walker

OT: Jason Peters, Cordy Glenn

G: Ronald Leary, Josh Kline

C: Justin Britt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2020

Freeman and Newton are certainly the most notable names on this list. Both are playmakers when healthy, but durability has been an issue in recent years.

It might be tough for these remaining free agents to sign a deal in the coming months. On the flip side, injuries always occur in the NFL and a job could open up at any moment.

Who do you think is the best remaining free agent?