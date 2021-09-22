Stats don’t always tell the full story. You often have to look for further context–or for more stats–to get a more accurate picture.

Take this graphic about the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL through two weeks. Rookie Mac Jones is leading the way with an on-target throw percentage of 90.9. Right behind him is Baker Mayfield at 89.6%, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo at 88.5%.

Certainly, Jones has done everything the Patriots have asked of him thus far, and he looks like he has a solid future in the league. But thus far, he hasn’t been asked to make too many difficult throws.

Jones’ average depth of target (aDOT) is 5.32 yards, according to FTNFantasy.com. Only three quarterbacks who have started each of the first two weeks–Garoppolo (5.11), Matt Ryan (4.31) and Andy Dalton (4.04)–have a lower aDOT.

Mayfield, meanwhile, has an aDOT of 8,47 yards, which is 13th-best among quarterbacks with two starts this year. He has been asked to make more throws downfield, while Jones and Garoppolo have lived more in a dink and dunk world.

Highest on-target throw % in NFL: 1. Mac Jones 90.9%

2. Baker Mayfield 89.6%

3. Jimmy Garoppolo 88.5% *min 45 attempts pic.twitter.com/xyAj0XVnt2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2021

Are we trying to disparage Jones here? Hardly. We’re just pointing out how sometimes you have to dig a little deeper to get a full picture.

As Jones gets more comfortable and more opportunities open up downfield, the Alabama product will probably see an uptick in more challenging throws.