The 5 Colleges With The Most NFL Week 1 Players

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama was well-represented when the NFL kicked off the 2022 regular season.

The league announced that 58 former Crimson Tide players suited up as active players in Week 1. LSU and Ohio State tied for second at 52 apiece, followed by Georgia (44) and Notre Dame (37).

It's a new high for Nick Saban's program, which tops this list for the sixth straight season.

Those past Alabama stars include a surprising two-touchdown performance from O.J. Howard, a 67-yard score from Jerry Jeudy, an Eddie Jackson interception, and Evan Neal's NFL debut. Former Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa also collided in an AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins that featured eight active Crimson Tide alumni.

Following Sunday's loss, Jones will see former teammate Najee Harris in a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That number could rise if Jameson Williams and Brian Robinson Jr. make their NFL debuts later this season. Hopefully John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with leukemia, will also make represent the prestigious program on Sundays next year.

Saban is keeping the Alabama-to-NFL pipeline strong, so don't be surprised if the SEC powerhouse leads the way in pro talent again next season.