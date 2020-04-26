The 5 Favorites To Go No. 1 Overall In The 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft officially in the can, we can start counting down the days until the 2021 edition.

Okay, maybe that’s a little bit too ambitious right now. Still, it’s not hard to pinpoint who are the prime candidates to be the top pick next April.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields are both expected to forgo their final season of college eligibility and enter the 2021 draft. According to BetMGM, they are the two favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Beyond that, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is projected to be the choice if the team picking first opts to go with a lineman. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, a grad transfer from Houston, and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons round out of the top five.

Here are the odds for those five players, via BetMGM:

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence (-250)

Ohio State QB Justin Fields (+350)

Oregon OT Penei Sewell (+500)

Miami QB D’Eriq King (+1400)

Penn State LB Micah Parsons (+2000)

Without a doubt, the most eye-catching name on this list is King. As talented and dynamic of a dual-threat quarterback as he is, it is almost impossible to see him vaulting Lawrence and Fields for the No. 1 spot.

However, there’s a long time between now and when commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage in Cleveland to kick off the 2021 NFL Draft.

Strange things can happen.