The 5 Super Bowl Favorites Following The 2020 NFL Draft

With free agency largely over with and the NFL Draft complete, sportsbooks have been releasing updated Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LV, according to the oddsmakers. In the latest odds released by William Hill, Kansas City is at 4-1, up from 7-1 in January.

Right behind the Chiefs are the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 7-1. The Niners met Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV in February, building a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before losing 31-20.

The five Super Bowl favorites, according to William Hill, are as follows:

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

San Francisco 49ers (7-1)

New Orleans Saints (11-1)

Dallas Cowboys (12-1)

If you’re wondering which teams have the worst odds right now, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals are all 200-1. We wouldn’t recommend wasting your money.

As for the teams listed above, the Saints or Cowboys probably would give you the most bang for your buck if you choose to make an “investment.”

Which teams are you betting on to win Super Bowl LV?