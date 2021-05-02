The 9 U.S. States With The Most 2021 NFL Draft Picks

There were 259 players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, with players hailing from 37 U.S. States along with Washington D.C. and Canada. But a few states proved to be absolute factories of NFL talent this year.

According to MaxPreps, nine states accounted for a whopping 160 of the 259 players selected. Leading the way was Florida, which accounted for 37 players selected. South Florida alone had 17, while Broward County had a dozen.

Coming in at a close second was Texas with 33. But that’s still more than fourth-place California (19) and fifth-place Louisiana (13) combined.

At third was Georgia, which produced 21 players. Not bad for the eighth-biggest state in the country.

Here are the top nine states for picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (population ranking in the United States in parentheses):

Florida (3rd), 37 Texas (2nd), 33 Georgia (8th), 21 California (1st), 19 Louisiana (25th), 13 North Carolina (9th), 10 Ohio (7th), 9 Michigan (10th) and Pennsylvania (5th), 8

Numbers here are via @MaxPreps, which counts Bradenton IMG Academy for Florida. https://t.co/AsPkxVXPWw — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) May 2, 2021

Conspicuously absent from the list are New York (4th) and Illinois (6th). Despite being two of the largest states in the country, huge portions of their population are situated in New York City and Chicago. And college football isn’t exactly the main sport of those two cities.

But in the Southern states and the Midwest, college football is practically a religion. It’s no surprise that states like Louisiana and Michigan would have very large NFL-ready players.

Are there any states that surprised you by making the list of top U.S. states with NFL draft picks?