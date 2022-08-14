The Arizona Cardinals Released 5 Players On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals announced five releases before Tuesday's roster deduction.

Needing to cut down from 90 to 85 players, the Cardinals waived the following five players Sunday: defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, offensive linemen Haggai Ndubuisi and Greg Long, running back Ronnie Rivers, and cornerback Breon Borders.

The Cardinals now have 86 players on their roster due to an exemption for international tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

Likely the most notable of Sunday's cuts, Keke played 41 games over the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The former fifth-round pick registered 2.5 sacks last season and three tackles during the playoffs.

The Houston Texans claimed Keke off waivers in February but cut him three months later. He also lasted three months with the Cardinals.

Ndubuisi signed with Arizona earlier this year out of Uprising Academy, a football program in Nigeria run by former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora.

A former tackle at Purdue, Long signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in May.

Rivers scored 51 touchdowns over five seasons at Fresno State before joining the Cardinals this spring. The 5'9", 195-pound back averaged 5.0 yards per carry for the Bulldogs.

The only released player to have played for the Cardinals, Borders ended the 2021 season by collecting three tackles in 18 defensive snaps. He previously played 17 games for the Tennessee Titans over two years.

Arizona, and all other NFL teams, must make five more cuts following the second preseason game before trimming down to the final 53-man roster on Aug. 30.