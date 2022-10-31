The Bengals Have Promoted 2 Players For Monday Night

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have added two players to their active roster before their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Hours before kickoff, the team elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad.

Although the Bengals have yet to place him on the injured reserve, star wideout Ja'Marr Chase will miss Monday night's game with a hip injury. The team still hopes he can recover sooner than an initial four-to-six-week timetable.

Irwin certainly can't replace the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, the 26-year-old will fill a roster spot in his season debut. The Stanford alum caught two of five targets for 34 yards in seven games with Cincinnati last season.

Meanwhile, Davis has an opportunity to make his NFL debut in a primetime game. Josh Tupou will remain sidelined by a calf injury suffered in Week 6, and DJ Reader won't return from the IR on Monday.

The AFC North showdown starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.