The Broncos Fired 2 Assistant Coaches On Monday

The Denver Broncos didn't stop at firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

On Monday evening, the team also announced that they're dismissing special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry. Mike Mallory and Ben Steele will replace Stukes and Barry, respectively.

Stukes joined Hackett's staff this year after spending the previous season coaching the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as a special teams assistant. He's also worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barry worked with Hackett as a senior analyst with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 after coaching the University of Miami's offensive line. Hackett brought him to Denver to replace Hall of Famer Mike Munchak.

Denver's offensive line has struggled mightily this season, relinquishing an NFL-high 57 sacks and supporting a 23rd-ranked rushing attack that finished 15th last season.

Rather than waiting after two more games, the Broncos opted for more immediate changes following Sunday's embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams. They'll close out a disastrous campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.