The Broncos Have Officially Hired A New Team President

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

New Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner made his first major hire.

On Thursday, the organization officially named Damani Leech as its new team president.

A longtime executive with 25 years of experience, Leech spent the last three seasons as NFL International's Chief Operating Officer. Penner said in a statement shared by the team that Leech "stood out" in their search to find a "dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader."

"Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit," Penner said. "As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win—on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I'm confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization."

Leech called it "a tremendous honor" to join the Broncos.

"With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community," Leech said. "Speaking with [general manager] George Paton during this process, it's clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness."

The former Princeton defensive back spent 17 years working for the NCAA, where he last served as the Managing Director of Championships from 2013-15 before moving to the NFL as Vice President of Football Strategy and Business Development.

Leech will directly report to Penner and run the team's business operations, which includes the stadium management company operating Empower Field at Mile High.