The Buccaneers Announced 2 Big Promotions On Monday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shaken up their front office entering the 2022 season.

On Monday, Tampa Bay announced several promotions within its football operations staff. That included elevating pro scouting Rob McCartney and Mike Biehl to director of player personnel positions..

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported the new job titles last week. Per Auman, McCartney and Biehl will remain top assistants on general manager Jason Licht's staff and "oversee the pro and college scouting with added responsibilities."

McCartney is entering his 11th year with Tampa Bay, including six seasons as pro scouting director after one year as a pro scouting coordinator. He got his start in the NFL by interning for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Biehl, who has worked eight years within the organizations, previously served as the director of college scouting. He joined the team after three years with the Buffalo Bills and 13 seasons with the Chargers.

Including 10 other promotions, the Buccaneers also hired scouting assistants Emmett Clifford and Korey Finnie and college scout Mark Ellenz.