The Chargers Released 2 Players Ahead Of Tuesday's Deadline

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters down to 80 players.

The Los Angeles Chargers got closer to that number by waiving two players Monday afternoon. Kicker James McCourt and guard Cameron Hunt will not make the final roster.

An undrafted free agent out of Illinois, McCourt aims to become the first Irish-born player to participate in an NFL game since kicker Neil O'Donoghue in 1985. He made 37 of 52 field-goal attempts over his collegiate career, including a school-record eight from 50 yards or more.

Dustin Hopkins remains the lone kicker on the Chargers' roster. He converted 18 of 20 field-goal tries for them last season, never missing from within 50 yards.

Hunt played his senior season at Oregon when Justin Herbert joined the program as a freshman in 2016. While he's never competed in an NFL game, the 27-year-old lined up for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions this season.

Teams must cut down from 85 to 80 players this week before next week's final 53-man roster deadline.