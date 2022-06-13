The Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly bolstered their defense by adding another edge-rusher.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. This will be the 28-year-old's fourth stop in his fifth NFL season.

After playing just one game for the Arizona Cardinals, who made him a seventh-round pick in 2018, Odenigbo emerged as a difference-maker in Minnesota. He compiled 10.5 sacks and 58 tackles across two seasons with the Vikings, making all 15 of his career starts in 2020.

Last season, Odenigbo played a lesser role in nine games for the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery with three quarterback hits, but no sacks.

The Colts made a bigger splash in March by acquiring Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders following a 10-sack season. He's expected to start alongside last year's first-round pick, Kwity Paye, for a defense that tied for the ninth-fewest points allowed last season.