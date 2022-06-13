The Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly bolstered their defense by adding another edge-rusher.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. This will be the 28-year-old's fourth stop in his fifth NFL season.
After playing just one game for the Arizona Cardinals, who made him a seventh-round pick in 2018, Odenigbo emerged as a difference-maker in Minnesota. He compiled 10.5 sacks and 58 tackles across two seasons with the Vikings, making all 15 of his career starts in 2020.
Last season, Odenigbo played a lesser role in nine games for the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery with three quarterback hits, but no sacks.
The Colts made a bigger splash in March by acquiring Yannick Ngakoue from the Las Vegas Raiders following a 10-sack season. He's expected to start alongside last year's first-round pick, Kwity Paye, for a defense that tied for the ninth-fewest points allowed last season.