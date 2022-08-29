The Colts Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks on Monday.

According to reports out of Indianapolis, the Colts have released a rookie quarterback ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline.

Rookie quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been released.

Coan, who played his final season of college football at Notre Dame last year, threw for 25 touchdowns with the Fighting Irish.

The Colts rookie quarterback threw for 91 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Now, Coan will look to find another NFL home.