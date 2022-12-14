The Cowboys Have Placed 2 Players On Injured Reserve

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two Dallas Cowboys players are officially out for the remainder of the regular season.

Per team reporter Patrik Walker, the Cowboys placed right tackle Terence Steele and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on the injured reserve. That rules both players out for the final four games.

Steele's season is done after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. However, Hankins may be able to return from a pectoral injury during the playoffs.

Losing Steele is a brutal blow for Dallas' offensive line. He's started every game for a team that's scored the third most points per game (27.7) while permitting an NFL-low 16 sacks this season.

The Texas native had played all but one game since joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Jason Peters, a 40-year-old who spent most of his decorated career at left tackle, played right tackle at the end of last Sunday's comeback win.

The Cowboys acquired Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders in late October to fortify their defensive interior. They limited Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, and Saquon Barkley to 193 combined rushing yards in three straight victories before he left the Week 14 game.

Containing the run reverts into a prominent concern for the Cowboys, who have allowed 4.4 yards per carry in 2022.

Dallas can clinch a playoff berth with a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars before a monumental Christmas Eve clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.