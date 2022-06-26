The Cowboys Only Have 1 Kicker Currently On The Roster

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As of late June, undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay is the only kicker on the Dallas Cowboys' 90-man roster.

Greg Zuerlein signed with the New York Jets after missing six field goals and six extra points last season. Yet to replace the 10-year veteran, the Cowboys are currently riding with the rookie from Texas Tech.

While turnover is common at the position, head coach Mike McCarthy isn't used to such uncertainty. The Green Bay Packers drafted Mason Crosby in the sixth round in 2017, McCarthy's second season as head coach. Crosby remains their kicker today, playing through 12 seasons with McCarthy.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, McCarthy urged "patience" and said he's calmer about his current situation than he was 15 years ago. He also likes what he's seen so far from Garibay, who made 23 of 27 field-goal and 55 of 57 extra-point attempts for the Red Raiders.

"You can definitely get a feel for his ability," McCarthy said. "... He's off to a good start. He's just young."

Archer said the Cowboys are likely to add some competition before training camp commences in July. They could re-sign Chris Naggar, who was released in May, or turn to the USFL after their season ends next Sunday. A currently employed veteran could also become available during preseason roster cuts.

For now, Garibay is focusing on his unimpeded opportunity.

"It means that they expect a lot from me," Garibay said. "At the end of the day, I expect a lot from myself. ... It's a lot of mental. It's mainly mental. There's a lot of great guys out there that have the strength, that are really good kickers, that have power and accuracy. Just sometimes it's a mental thing. It's 99 percent mental and the other 1 percent is probably mental, too."