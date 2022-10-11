The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position.

On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.

Austin Seibert missed two field goals in Week 3's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His replacement, Dominik Eberle, missed two extra points in Week 4's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions had no scoring opportunities in last Sunday's 29-0 loss against the New England Patriots.

After playing four games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 208, Ficken made 32 of 42 field goals for the Jets. However, he was only 12-of-21 on kicks of 40 yards or longer.

Per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Lions worked out Ficken and three other kickers last week.

Detroit has a weekend off before determining its starting kicker against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.