The Dolphins Signed A New Cornerback On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Most teams are focused on reducing their rosters from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

However, an injury compelled the Miami Dolphins to sign a new cornerback Monday.

Miami placed Trill Williams on the injured reserve, ruling out the second-year cornerback for the season after he tore his ACL. The Dolphins filled his spot by signing former second-round pick Mackensie Alexander.

Alexander spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. After making a career-high 10 starts with the Bengals, he re-joined the Vikings last season.

The Clemson alum has tallied 201 tackles, three interceptions, and 32 passes defended in 84 career games.

Miami also signed Niles Scott, a defensive tackle who hasn't played an NFL game since 2018. He logged four tackles in 46 defensive snaps for the Bengals.

Scott skipped around multiple practice squads (Raiders, Titans, Patriots, Seahawks) last year without seeing the field.