The Eagles Reportedly Cut 2 Players On Sunday Night

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NFL teams are trimming their rosters following the first game of the preseason.

Teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday afternoon.

Sunday night, the Eagles reportedly made two notable cuts.

"The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point," Pro Football Talk reports.

The Eagles are coming off a loss to the Jets in the preseason opener on Friday night.

Philadelphia fell to New York, 24-21.