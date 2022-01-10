The First 15 Picks In 2022 NFL Draft Have Been Determined

For 18 teams, the 2021 NFL season ends today, and the 2022 NFL Draft is where hope for next season really exists.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’ll be the second year in a row that they have the top pick. Only this time, there’s no franchise quarterback to choose from – not that they’d want one.

Rounding out the top five are four teams that had miserable years with their first- or second-year coaches. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants all struggled for the overwhelming majority of the year.

After the Carolina Panthers go at sixth trades start to factor in due to some prior deals. We’ll see the Giants and Jets picking twice in the top 10 barring trades.

Here is the confirmed order for the first 15 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft (via Tankathon).

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (via Chicago Bears trade) Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks trade) Washington Football Team Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins trade)

The top prospects in the NFL Draft are believed to be Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

There isn’t a generational prospect at quarterback like the last few drafts have had though. Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Malik Willis and Sam Howell are good, but none are considered “generational talents.”

All of those prospects and more will be examined down to their finger length in the NFL Draft process.

Where is your favorite team picking in the NFL Draft?