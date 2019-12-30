The Spun

The First 20 Picks In The 2020 NFL Draft Are Set

Zac Taylor speaking to the media at a Cincinnati Bengals press conference.CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 05: Zac Taylor speaks to the media after being introduced as the new head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on February 5, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 2019 NFL regular season is almost over. There are 12 teams heading to the playoffs, while another 20 are preparing for the offseason.

For many of those teams, the 2020 NFL Draft will be their opportunity to acquire the pieces to help them return to the playoffs.

We’ve known for several weeks that the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Unless the Bengals depart from conventional wisdom, that pick will almost certainly be used to take LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

But every other team’s draft status was in flux heading into today. With only the Seahawks-49ers game remaining, we now have a clear picture of who the first 20 picks in the draft will go to.

Here are the first 20 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals
  2. Washington Redskins
  3. Detroit Lions
  4. New York Giants
  5. Miami Dolphins
  6. Los Angeles Chargers
  7. Carolina Panthers
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars
  10. Cleveland Browns
  11. New York Jets
  12. Oakland Raiders
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  15. Denver Broncos
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Dallas Cowboys
  18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)
  19. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

The Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars all have two picks in the top 20. But Miami also has a third first-round pick waiting for them via the Houston Texans.

As for the remaining 12, their picks in the first round will be determined by how they finish in the playoffs.


