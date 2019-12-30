The First 20 Picks In The 2020 NFL Draft Are Set

The 2019 NFL regular season is almost over. There are 12 teams heading to the playoffs, while another 20 are preparing for the offseason.

For many of those teams, the 2020 NFL Draft will be their opportunity to acquire the pieces to help them return to the playoffs.

We’ve known for several weeks that the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Unless the Bengals depart from conventional wisdom, that pick will almost certainly be used to take LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

But every other team’s draft status was in flux heading into today. With only the Seahawks-49ers game remaining, we now have a clear picture of who the first 20 picks in the draft will go to.

Here are the first 20 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Cincinnati Bengals Washington Redskins Detroit Lions New York Giants Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns New York Jets Oakland Raiders Indianapolis Colts Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Atlanta Falcons Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers) Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears) Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

The Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars all have two picks in the top 20. But Miami also has a third first-round pick waiting for them via the Houston Texans.

As for the remaining 12, their picks in the first round will be determined by how they finish in the playoffs.