The Football World Is Praying For Mike Leach On Sunday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The University of Mississippi State said Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday.

The school's statement said an ambulance transferred him to its medical center after he had an undisclosed personal health issue at his home. No further details of his condition were provided.

Onlookers sent well wishes to Leach and his family after learning of the scary situation.

Leach became Mississippi State's head football coach in 2020 after spending a decade at Texas Tech and eight seasons at Washington State. He's 19-17 with the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-4 and closed the season with his first rivalry win over Ole Miss.

MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as the head coach until Leach can return. The Bulldogs will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium.

Our thoughts go out to Leach and his family and friends. Hopefully he'll make a speedy recovery.