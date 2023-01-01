The Kickoff Time For Monday Night Football Has Changed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Monday Night Football typically kicks off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. That won't be the case this week, though.

ESPN's primetime matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will be delayed this week.

The Rose Bowl is set to be played on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. E.T. Because of that, the kickoff time for Monday Night Football has changed.

Cincinnati and Buffalo will kick off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. now.

It's going to be another long day of football on Monday.

The College Football Playoff semifinals didn't end until after midnight on Saturday. The Monday Night Football contest tomorrow might do the same.