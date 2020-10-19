The List Of NFL Players With Season-Ending Injuries Is Brutal

The NFL has been hit hard with the injury bug this season. So much so, a full team of elite offensive players who’ve suffered injuries this year could be assembled.

Football fans couldn’t be happier football is being played at all this year. But it’s come at a serious cost. Without any preseason and less practice compared to normal years this season, the amount of injuries to key players is much higher than we’ve come to expect.

Every NFL season features injuries, but not as many as this year. It all started in Week 2, when players like Giants RB Saquon Barkley and 49ers DE Nick Bosa suffered season-ending knee injuries. NFL injuries have only gotten worse since then.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury stands out among the rest. Prescott suffered an extremely gruesome injury in Week 6, joining an already long list of other elite players to have suffered season-ending injuries. Take a look below.

Season-ending IR "all-offense" team: QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Saquon Barkley, Marlon Mack, Tarik Cohen

WR: Courtland Sutton, Tyrell Williams

TE: OJ Howard

OT: Taylor Lewan, Tyron Smith

OG: Brandon Brooks. Kelechi Osemele

C: Mike Pouncey — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2020

If the NFL needs any further reason to keep the preseason, this is it. There was some speculation the league would cancel or shorten the normal four week preseason slate in coming years. Hopefully that isn’t the direct Roger Goodell chooses.

Football is the toughest sport to acclimate for. The long season combined with the brutality of the sport requires sufficient preseason training.

Hopefully we’ve seen the end of season-ending injuries across the NFL as we near the midway point of the regular season.